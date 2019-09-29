ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A father in south St. Louis City was beaten when an attempted carjacking turned physical Friday in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood, near Carondelet Park.
The father said the attack happened in the middle of the day when he was taking his 2-year-old son out of the car at a family member’s driveway.
“[I thought] maybe they’re going to shoot me,” Phura Gomden said. “I was scared.”
His wife, Krishna Gomden, was also there. What started as a routine day turned into a struggle to keep their toddler out of harm's way.
“I was really, really afraid,” Krishna Gomden said.
The couple moved to St. Louis from Nepal seven years ago and expected to start their family.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows Phura Gomden dropping his son off at a family member's home before work. Once they got out of the car, he said three teenagers inched closer to him, eventually demanding his keys.
"All of a sudden three guys came and they want my car keys,” Phura Gomden said. “‘Give me your car key, I am taking your car.’”
He grabbed his son by his arms and tried dragging him away. Phura Gomden said the suspects blocked his front entrance and told him to let go of his child.
The three suspects hit him repeatedly in the back and face. Phura Gomden never saw a gun but said he was afraid for his family’s lives.
“When I carried the baby to run next door, they blocked me,” Phura Gomden said. “They punched me.”
The two eventually made it to a neighbors home. The suspects finally ran away after Phura Gomden banged on the door.
The 2-year-old was not injured.
“My baby kept crying, he was in trauma,” Krishna Gomden said.
News 4 reached out to police to see if any arrests have been made but we haven’t heard back yet.
