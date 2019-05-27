ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Homicide detectives were called to a double shooting in downtown St. Louis overnight Sunday.
Authorities found a bullet-riddled white Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a tree around 1 a.m. outside of the entrance of Lumiere Casino.
One victim was transported to an area hospital and another victim, identified by family members as 23-year-old Tia Burress, died at the scene.
Burress reportedly left a family birthday party to pick up her cousin, then a friend near the river. She was planning to return to the party, but never got the chance.
Family members were told a car pulled alongside Burress and someone inside opened fire without warning.
She was a mother of two sons, a one-year-old and a three-year-old.
"Tia was a straight-A student, always. She was always helping people out," said Burress' father Michael.
Now the family is left searching for answers. The police have not released any information about possible suspects, and Tia's family is spending Memorial Day in mourning.
"We want answers like yesterday because it didn’t make no sense, my baby got killed for nothing," said Tia's grandmother Edwina Quinn.
The victim in the hospital was later identified as Burress' cousin.
Burress' family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the care of her children.
