ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 3-month-old female pit bull puppy who was found after she was mutilated has a new home.
READ: Humane Society increased reward after mutilated puppy dropped out of car
The puppy, which the Humane Society of Missouri staff have named "Gloria" after the Blues celebration song, was brought to their headquarters by a passerby who witnessed the puppy being dropped out of a car and bleeding on Chambers Rd. in June.
"She was brought to us hideously injured and mutilated in early June," said
She has received around-the-clock care to get her ready for adoption.
Now, Gloria has a new home with no shortage of love.
The investigation into who injured Gloria is ongoing. The Humane Society is offering a $4,000 reward for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can left at the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.
