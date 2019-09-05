ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Everyone can get impatient while having to wait in traffic, but one News 4 viewer caught drivers going in reverse to avoid a backup.
The viewer video was sent to News 4 on Wednesday and shows a concrete truck stuck behind a crash on Interstate 64 near Winghaven. The truck then started backing up on the ramp to get out of the backup.
It didn’t stop there though, other drivers followed suit to get out of the traffic jam.
