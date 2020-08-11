BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A math teacher in the Parkway School District wants parents and students to know that teachers have their backs.
Scott Degitz-Fries, a teacher at Parkway South High School, re-worked the Lin-Manuel Miranda song “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton” to create “You’ll Be Back…in School (2020 COVID Edition)” ahead of the unconventional start to the school year.
In the YouTube description, Degitz-Fries said he writes math songs for his class to help students remember processes and theorems. He also said he decided to write the new version of "You'll Be Back" to reassure students and their parents that teachers are working hard and have their backs.
"We have been preparing for virtual all summer and are determined to guarantee they learn, progress, & stay engaged. In addition, realizing the pros of it (no jammed up hallways, you can learn with "footwear", and they'll appreciate school more when they return) in a funny way will hopefully help us all with the uncertainty of the year ahead," he wrote in the video's description.
As for the outfit, Degitz-Fries said he chose to wear his "Greatest Showman" outfit to somewhat coincide with Jonathan Groff's King George outfit and "to play off the fact that we as teachers, we really are Masters of Ceremonies every day in class."
