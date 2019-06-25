ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time in more than a year, part of a busy South County road is back open.
Crews have been working on the intersection of Musick Avenue and Gravois Road since April 2018. On Tuesday, crews painted lanes on Musick to partially reopen it to traffic, allowing drivers to make a right turn from Gravois to Musick and a right turn out to Gravois from Musick.
But the rest of the project is still months away from being complete.
Laura Max has had a front row seat to the mess the entire time, living on a road now often used as a cut-through while Musick is closed.
"Month after month it's been delayed and delayed," said Max.
While crews work to add turn lanes, shave depth off the hill, and add an entrance to the library, Musick has been closed. The project should have been complete December 2018 but an unmarked cable and unmarked underground concrete structure, known as a thrust block, delayed work.
"It took time to redesign and allocate the additional funding to get the project back on track," said David Wrone, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Department of Transportation and Public Works.
Earlier this month, the St. Louis County Council approved $166,000 in additional funding. Missouri American Water will reimburse the county for part of that; the cost of redesigning around its unaccounted for thrust block, a concrete structure that supports the water main the area.
"It was unfortunately our mistake. We knew what it was, where it was, we just failed to communicate that to the county, so we absolutely take ownership of that mistake," said Russell.
Wrone says the county had to initially foot the bill for the redesign because there is not a legal mechanism that allows a third party, in this case Missouri American Water, to pay the contractor and design consultant.
Now that the redesign is in place, crews can get back to work. Neighbors say Tuesday was the first time they've seen them working here in weeks. County officials say work should be picking up even more soon, with the new goal completion date in early September.
"We are very, very, very, very sorry about the inconvenience this region has experienced as a result of these delays. It's certainly not something we're happy about and we appreciate their forbearance and patience," said Wrone.
Neighbors hope it's all worth it, but are having a hard time shaking the frustration.
"It's just inexcusable. It's a publicly funded project and we deserve answers," said Max.
Neighbors could get more answers as soon as Wednesday. A town hall is planned at the Grants View Library branch off Musick Ave at 4 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Transportation officials, Missouri American Water representatives, and local councilman Ernie Trakas will be there to answer questions and concerns from neighbors.
