Museums in the St. Louis area reopen as COVID cases decline

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the number of cases continue to decrease in Missouri, some popular attractions are finishing up final preparations to welcome guests back this week.
The doors at the Art Museum will open Tuesday morning as well as the History Museum on the other side of Forest Park, the Missouri Historical Society Library, and the Soldiers Memorial Museum downtown. All have been closed for almost a month.
In early January, the Art Museum said the decision to close was made because of COVID cases among their staff. Now, they will reopen but require masks regardless of vaccination status.
When the museums closed on Jan. 7, the seven day case average for the city was 516 cases per day and the positivity rate was 35 percent. Now, the seven day average is 189 cases per day and a 20 percent positivity rate.
