ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted in the murder of a 18-year-old in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.
In surveillance video released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the male suspect is seen walking through a parking lot with a cane and a gun in his other hand. The woman suspect comes running after him.
According to police, the shooting took place on the 4100 block of N. Grand at 2:41 p.m. on July 3.
Officers found 18-year-old Bander Abdel-Majed at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he was later died.
Anyone with any information about this crime can remain anonymous and may be eligible for reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
