SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Carondelet neighborhood on Aug. 1.
Just before 2 a.m., investigators found 26-year-old Jason Slater dead inside a home in the 6600 block of Idaho in south St. Louis. Police said the man was stabbed several times in his torso.
About two weeks after the crime, police arrested Kenneth Smith for first-degree murder and armed criminal action related to Slater's death.
Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.