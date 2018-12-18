KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Kirkwood are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
According to a Chief Brian Murphy with the Kirkwood Police Department, officers were sent to a home on East Glenwood after a caller said a rear door was unlocked around 8:45 Monday night.
When police arrived, they had to force their way into the home.
Once inside, police found the bodies of Leonard and Linda Goggio. Police said Leonard lived at the home on Glenwood and Linda was his estranged wife, who lived in the 9900 block of Brook in St. Louis.
