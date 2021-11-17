ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Major Wilder, 64, faces murder charges for shooting and killing a man in The Gate neighborhood on Nov. 7. Witnesses say he was acting in self-defense.
On that Sunday morning, around 8:00, a man was walking his dog on Park Avenue near his home. He said another man drove up and demanded his dog.
"He reached for it and grabbed the dog. This guys like 6 feet tall,” said the man who asked that we conceal his identity because he’s still shaken by what happened next. “When I reached for the dog, he punched me five times in the face.”
That’s when Major Wilder, who lives nearby, stepped in.
“Mr. Wilder, the gentleman, saw what was happening and wanted to help me out,” he explained.
According to court documents, Wilder “injected himself into the fight.” The documents say he fired one shot and killed the man, Damian Brooks. The documents do not describe what the fight was about.
The victim said it wasn’t a fight, but an attack that left him with bruises, cuts and a broken nose. He said Wilder saved his life and he was shocked by the murder charges. On Wednesday, a bond hearing was held and the victim went to ensure the full story was told. Wilder was initially held on no bond but following the hearing he was released on his own recognizance with GPS monitoring.
“I went because I wanted to support Mr. Wilder. I wanted to let them know that I will be there for him like he was there for me,” explained the victim.
Matt Waltz, the defense attorney for Wilder, said the case appears to be one of self defense. The gun was legally owned and registered to Wilder. According to court documents, Wilder “fled the scene” and was apprehended a short distance away. Waltz says his client has a disability and walks with a limp.
According to Missouri state law, a person may use physical force to defend themselves or others if they reasonably believe that someone is using or is about to use unlawful force on them.
A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s office would not answer any follow up questions, saying they cannot comment on current cases.
