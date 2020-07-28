HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sources have confirmed to News 4 that a murder investigation is underway in the north St. Louis County village of Hillsdale.
The investigation is happening in the 6400 block of Jesse Jackson near Cherry Avenue and the victim is a man, according to the source.
St. Louis County police are responding to the scene to pick up the investigation.
