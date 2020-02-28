ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a murder in north St. Louis Friday after a man was found shot to death.
The victim, in his 20s, was found dead in the 5800 block of Page just before 9 p.m. Friday night.
Homicide investigators are on the scene and News 4 is headed to the area. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.