JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A murder investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death just before 1 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in his car near the intersection of Wilborn Drive and Emma Avenue in Jennings, then drove himself two blocks before crashing into a parked car near the intersection of Wilborn and Minnie Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man in his car having been shot.
Despite the efforts of the responding officers and the EMTs who arrived shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
There is no information on a motive for the shooting and police have not released any details about possible suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.