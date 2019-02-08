ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have issued warrants against a 19-year-old accused of killing an innocent bystander in a traffic crash in north St. Louis on January 15.
Police charged Jerome Green, of the 4200 block of W. St. Ferdinand, with second-degree murder almost a month after the deadly crash.
The crash happened near Fairground Park at Fair and Natural Bridge when Green violated an electric signal and struck the front side of a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice.
Harvey Lee, 48, was behind the wheel of the Caprice. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead. Lee had just left work and was on his way to pick up his daughter from a school bus stop.
According to police, Green was driving a stolen 2015 Ford F-150 and officers were following the truck westbound on Natural Bridge. Police eventually lost sight of the truck but shortly after, received a call about the truck being in an accident.
The F-150 slid off the road after colliding with the Caprice and hit a light pole.
According to police, three teens and a 20-year-old woman were in the F-150.
One of the truck’s passengers was thrown from the truck and ended up underneath it. Good Samaritans and police tried to help the victims after the crash.
All four occupants of the truck were transported to a local hospital.
An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.
Green was also charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
