ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles City police have filed charges against a man in connection with an overnight quadruple homicide on Whetstone Drive.
Authorities have charged 46-year-old Richard Darren Emery with a total of 15 charges including four counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault Saturday.
Police were called to the scene of an active shooting in the 100 block of Whetstone Saturday around midnight. Upon arrival, officers said they saw a man leave the home and get into a white Chevrolet Silverado running in the driveway before leaving the subdivision.
After attempting a traffic stop, police said Emery refused to get out the car and allegedly fired shots at the responding officers.
"The officer had his firearm up, pointed at the suspect, giving him verbal commands to surrender," said Lt. Wilkinson of the St. Charles Police Department. "He took gunfire from the suspect, the officer returned fire and retreated to the back of his vehicle to get better cover from the rounds that were coming towards him."
The officer, who has 16 years of experience on the St. Charles Police Force, and his K-9 unit were uninjured but Emery escaped on foot.
St. Charles police confirmed that three people were shot and killed at the home on Whetstone, and a fourth victim later died at the hospital from gunshot wounds sustained at the home. Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, and Jane Moeckel, 61, have been identified by police as the victims. A fourth victim, a 39-year-old woman, has not yet been positively identified.
Police said the 39-year-old woman was the mother of the two children found dead inside the home. Family members who spoke to News 4 identified the woman as Kate Kasten.
During a press conference, police said they believed Emery lived in the home and was Kasten's boyfriend.
The Major Case Squad has been called in to assist with the investigation. Helicopter and SWAT teams were also called to assist in the search for the suspect.
Hours later, detectives say Emery attempted to carjack a woman near DelaCroix, near Muegge Road. He was unable to start the woman's car and then stabbed the woman seven times. Her injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.
Police took Emery in custody when they found him at a St. Charles QuikTrip. Workers at the convenience store called police when Emery, covered in blood, went into the bathroom. The 46-year-old was sustained two gunshot wounds.
Neighbors were shocked by the string of crimes caused by one man overnight.
"About midnight, we heard what sounded like automatic rifle gunfire. There was two bursts of about four shots each," said neighbor Mike Thelen. "So we got up and within minutes there were lights at the end of our street."
Thelen lives near the corner of near East Cheshire and Muegee where St. Charles Police ended up in a shootout with the quadruple homicide suspect. Many neighborhoods surrounding Muegge Road were on lockdown during the seven-hour manhunt.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 as we work to get more information.
