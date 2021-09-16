JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus man was charged with murder after a homeowner fatally shot his alleged accomplice during an attempted burglary in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Sequoia for a reported burglary and assault with shots fired around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies saw a man dead on the home’s doorstep with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. That man, later identified as Wayne Roam, 36, of House Springs was pronounced dead at the scene.
When questioned by deputies, the homeowner said he grabbed his handgun after two men knocked on his door. When he answered the door, one of the men sprayed the homeowner with mace. The homeowner said he fired multiple shots at the men and then ran to call 911.
While deputies were talking with the homeowner, a vehicle occupied by two men who seemed very interested in the crime scene drove by. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy acted on “training and instinct” and asked the driver to stop. The deputy saw something suspicious in the car and found out both men had outstanding warrants. The men, ages 29 and 37, were arrested.
One of the men, Sean Ramsey, 29 of Festus, was found with blood on his clothing and charged with murder. In Missouri, one can be charged with murder if someone dies during the commission of a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.