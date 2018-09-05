ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For years Deadra Rounds has been waiting for justice in her son’s murder case.

But that reality is slipping away after the state of Missouri dismissed charges against a group accused of killing witnesses who saw her son’s murder.

The case was dismissed after a detective was unable to testify because he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

It began in 2013 when 16-year-old Chauncey Brown was shot and killed after leaving a nightclub.

“[They] took my son's life just because of who he was, you didn't know Chauncey Brown at all,” said Rounds.

St. Louis Metro Police eventually charged Tyrell Davison in that murder.

But that charge is pending, after the state accused Davison’s mother, Latashia Mopkins, of enlisting relatives Federick Mopkins, Cortez McClinton, and Travon Knighten to kill off two key witnesses so her son wouldn’t go to jail.

Defense Attorney Eric Selig says defense attorneys on this case were looking forward to this trial to prove their client’s innocence.

Now that the charges have been dropped, Selig says the paperwork has begun to release Latashia Mopkins and Travon Knighten from custody.

The other suspects are still in jail on separate unrelated charges.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case because of conflict in interest at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office says they plan on refiling charges.