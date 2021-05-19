ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Muny will have a five-show season this year.
Initially, the iconic outdoor theater was planning to have seven shows in 2021 but two of the shows, Sweeney Todd and Mary Poppins, will move to the 2022 season. In addition, the Muny’s 103rd season will start on July 26 instead of July 5.
The 2021 season lineup is below:
- Smokey Joe’s Café | July 26-Aug. 1
- The Sound of Music | Aug. 3-9
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Aug. 12-18
- On Your Feet! | Aug. 21-27
- Chicago | Aug. 30-Sept. 5
When The Muny reopens social distancing will be in place. The theater will be at about 60% capacity, which is about 6,000 people, and pods will be a minimum of three feet apart.
Season ticket holders will be contacted with detailed information regarding updated seating options. New subscriptions for the five-show season will begin June 21 and single tickets will be available on July 12. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (314) 361-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.