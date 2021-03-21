ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After the pandemic forced the Muny to postpone their 2020 lineup, the theatre has released their 2021 schedule and you can buy tickets starting Monday.
The following shows will be featured:
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5 – 11)
- Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (July 14 – 22)
- Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 25 – 31)
- The Sound of Music (August 3 – 9)
- Sweeney Todd (August 12 – 18)
- On Your Feet! (August 21 – 27)
- Chicago(August 30 – September 5).
Muny President Denny Reagan said he is excited to welcome St. Louis back to enjoy summer nights in Forest Park next year.
"Our teams have been working diligently on presenting a season that is not only filled with 'only at The Muny moments,' but also safe. Safety, the comfort of our audience and the climate of the public health crisis will be the ultimate deciding factors," Reagan said.
New subscriptions will go on sale on March 22 and single tickets will be available three months later on June 1. Click here to learn more.
