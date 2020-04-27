ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Muny is tentatively planning to open its 2020 season on July 20.
The plans currently call for five productions to move forward, two others, Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd, will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Theater officials are setting a deadline of June 8 to decide if any shows will be held at all 2020, and they say it will be based on guidance and information from health experts and officials.
The schedule for a modified season is:
Chicago: July 20-26
Sound of Music: July 29-August 4
On Your Feet!: August 7-3
Smokey Joe’s Café: August 15-21
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: August 24-30
Season tickets are currently available for purchase and will be mailed out in early June. Single show tickets will go on sale on June 29. For more information, click here.
