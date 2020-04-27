The Muny is tentatively planning to open its 2020 season on July 20. The plans currently call for five productions to move forward, two others, Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd, will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Muny is tentatively planning to open its 2020 season on July 20.

The plans currently call for five productions to move forward, two others, Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd, will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Theater officials are setting a deadline of June 8 to decide if any shows will be held at all 2020, and they say it will be based on guidance and information from health experts and officials.

Muny 2020 season

The Sound of Music returns to The Muny stage after a decade away. Check out the rest of The Muny's 2020 lineup.

The schedule for a modified season is:

Chicago: July 20-26

Sound of Music: July 29-August 4

On Your Feet!: August 7-3

Smokey Joe’s Café: August 15-21

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: August 24-30

Season tickets are currently available for purchase and will be mailed out in early June. Single show tickets will go on sale on June 29. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.