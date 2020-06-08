ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Muny has decided to cancel its entire 2020 season, according to a Monday morning announcement.
In April, the Muny announced it was delaying the start of its season over COVID-19 concerns. The original tentative plan called for the season to start on July 20, with Sweeney Todd and Mary Poppins being moved to 2021.
“From the beginning, our hope was that conditions would improve enough in time for us to continue the 102-year-old tradition of gathering to celebrate community and theatre at The Muny,” said Muny President Denny Reagan.
After discussing future plans with actors and their production crew, the Muny said they can't put on a show due to health and safety guidelines.
"We're going to operate at about a $4 million deficit is what we expect at the end of this fiscal year just due to the lost revenue we'll see for not having these shows," said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. "The financial cost is secondary to the reality of keeping everybody safe. People who had tickets have a chance or opportunity to convert that to a donation to help out with that deficit or credit it to next year or get a refund."
Starting on June 15, the Muny will stream past performances of Muny Magic at the Sheldon on five consecutive Mondays.
