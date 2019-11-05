ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bless your beautiful hide, the Muny announced the seven shows headed to the Forest Park stage this summer.
The 102nd season kicks off with the six-time Tony winner Chicago (June 15-21). After doing the cell block tango, get ready to sweep the chimneys with Disney’s Mary Poppins (June 24-July2).
Then the season features two Muny premieres: Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd (July 6-12) and Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 14-20) which is set in St. Louis’ historic Gaslight Square.
After a decade away, The Sound of Music (July 23-29) returns to the hills of Forest Park.
On Your Feet (August 1-7), based on the lives and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, makes it’s Midwestern regional premiere.
And rounding out the season is the classic Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 10-16).
The Muny welcomed more than 350,000 to shows last season.
"Our 2020 season continues the tradition of 'something for everyone' in St. Louis," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "These shows offer incredible variety, beauty, fun and drama, and we'll create with the fullness and power of our amazing new stage."
New subscriptions will go on sale March 9, 2020 while single tickets will be available beginning May 11, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.