ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Muny has announced audition dates for their 2020 season.
Registration will open at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 for all audition dates. The Muny said they are looking for both union and non-union performers who are strong dancers who sing and strong singers who move well.
“The Muny strives to seek a balance between local St. Louis talent, degree-seeking students from the top-ranking performing arts programs nationwide, emerging young artists and Broadway performers,” the Muny wrote in a press release.
To register and for more information click here. The dates also include Muny Kid and Teen auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.