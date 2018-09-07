SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri American Water is reporting multiple water main breaks on Watson Road in Shrewsbury.
Water officials said they are aware of the breaks and are working to fix them.
Some businesses and residents are impacted by the water main breaks, according to the company.
The number of breaks is currently unknown.
No additional details have been released.
