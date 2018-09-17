WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Waterloo Police Department is investigating after multiple wallets were reportedly stolen at Walmart.
Monday morning, the police department said the wallets were removed from unattended purses that were in shopping carts while the victims were shopping.
Police said they are working with the store to identify a suspect. They are also advising people to be aware of their surroundings and not to leave personal property unattended.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call police.
