ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting in Midtown St. Louis.
According to police, seven people, who ranged in age from 17 to 47, were parked in the 3100 block of Delmar when someone drove by and fired numerous gunshots around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police said “multiple victims” were taken to the hospital by private conveyance following the shooting.
No additional information has been released. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
