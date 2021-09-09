EAST St. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Suspects wanted in a shooting that injured multiple people crashed their car into a MetroLink train Thursday in the Metro East, temporarily stopping operations for passengers.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a shooting happened in the area of 5th Street and Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Police tell News 4 the three suspects shot multiple people, but it's not known how many at this time. The shooting suspects tried to drive past the train to the crossing and was hit by the train.
Police are searching for the suspects in a wooded area near 5th and Missouri.
Officials with MetroLink said around 10 passengers on the train that was struck were being checked out on the scene for possible injuries from the collision.
Metro officials said the MetroLink isn't operating between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stations. Passenger can use a station shuttle between stations. Passengers can expect delays of up to an hour.
