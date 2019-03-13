OLD MONROE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple vehicles were hit during a rock slide at the St. Charles-Lincoln County line overnight.
The Old Monroe Fire Protection District reported that the rock slide occurred on Highway 79 early Wednesday morning. Around 4 a.m., only one lane of the roadway near the Cuivre River Bridge was open to traffic as crews were on the scene.
Around 5 a.m., the highway reopened after the rock was pushed to the southbound shoulder. Drivers are being urged to use caution on the roadway.
According to the Old Monroe Fire Protection District, MoDOT plans to remove the rock on the shoulder later Wednesday.
