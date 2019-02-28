ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Eight vehicles were broken into while on a St. Peters hotel parking lot overnight.
Police said they were called to the Drury Inn around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found vehicle windows shattered and numerous items missing, including cash and various tools.
No other information has been released.
Police have not released any information regarding suspects.
