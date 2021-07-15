RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after vehicles were broken into last week.
The thefts occurred on July 9 and over a dozen cars were broken into at local parking lots, police said. At least one firearm was stolen from one of the vehicles.
Four suspects involved in the crimes fled from police when officers tried to pull them over. The suspects were last seen in a gray or silver Honda Accord traveling east on Interstate 64.
The pictured individual is said to be a person of interest in the thefts.
Anyone with any information on the individual's identity or any information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Richmond Heights detectives at 314-655-3610.
