O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several recent fires along Interstate 70 in St. Charles County are being investigated as suspicious and the Lake St. Louis Police Department is asking for help.
Police said they have responded to five or more fires Monday alongside eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 between Bryan Road and Highway A.
All lanes of the highway were closed due to the fires in O'Fallon, according to police officials Monday afternoon.
Due to the fires being on both sides of the interstate, police said they're suspicious and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
