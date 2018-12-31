ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Multiple suspects are in custody after an early morning armed robbery in Alton.
Police told News 4 multiple suspects from out of state were in custody after the CVS at College and Washington was robbed around 2 a.m. Monday. Following the robbery, the suspects’ car was stopped at Broadway and Washington, just across the street from the police department.
No one was injured during the armed robbery.
Officials said federal investigators are working the Alton Police Department on their investigation.
