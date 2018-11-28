ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drivers heading into Illinois from Interstate 55 will need to consider alternate routes this weekend, as crews will have the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 closed to the Poplar Street Bridge.
Weather permitting, crews will close the ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge at 8 p.m. Friday and expect to reopen the ramp by noon on Sunday, December 2.
In addition, crews will have three lanes closed on eastbound I-64 across the bridge from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, December 3. Only one eastbound I-64 lane will remain open across the Mississippi on the Poplar Street Bridge.
In addition, Ameren crews will be closing eastbound and westbound I-64 between Kingshighway and Grand from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning for utility work.
Eastbound I-64 will be detoured off the interstate at Vandeventer and westbound I-64 will be detoured off the interstate at Forest Park Avenue.
