SPANISH LAKE (KMOV.com) - Multiple police cars were damaged when a chase ended in a crash in Spanish Lake on Monday night.
St. Louis County police said Bellefontaine Neighbors officers spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.
When officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled.
The chase ended near I-270 and Bellefontaine Road sometime after 9:00 p.m. St. Louis County police said they received no notification that any officers were injured.
A News 4 photographer saw several people being taken into custody. One St. Louis County police car and one Bellefontaine Neighbors police car suffered damage.
