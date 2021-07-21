SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – At least two people were injured after a crane pinned them inside of a tunnel in Shrewsbury, according to Sean Hadley with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.
There is a rescue operation underway after the incident occurred on Carr Lane just before 10 a.m. Officials said the crane was being lowered into a sewer tunnel before pinning several people inside. It is not known how many people are trapped but two people were rescued.
News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as information develops.
