NEW BADEN, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Clinton County, Illinois Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a large swarm of bees attacking people in New Baden late Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a swarm of aggressive bees were attacking people in the area of Ahner Florist and the Wooden Mouth restaurant, which are located on W. Hanover Street (Illinois Route 161). Police told News 4 that wild bees came in and invaded an area occupied by bees owned by Ahner Florist.
Multiple people were stung. Police say one person was stung 20 times. The Wooden Mouth, a nearby restaurant, says about 30 of its customers were stung 3-10 times, with one customer being stung 37 times. All of the customers are fine, the restaurant says. As a safety precaution, the Wooden Mouth decided to close early.
The situation calmed down around 12:30 p.m.
