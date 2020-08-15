ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Several people were rescued from the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks bridge Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews were called to the area around 1 p.m. after a boat capsized. It is unknown how many people were pulled out the river.
Chain of Rocks Bridge - Report of multiple people in the river. Marine Rescue Task Force responding. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/cWKmig9xeh— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.