ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 270 are closed in South County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire closed four right lanes of the interstate past Gravois Road around 12:15 p.m. As of 1 p.m., traffic was seen moving through the area in one lane.
It is unknown if anyone was injured. Authorities have not said when they expect to open more lanes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
