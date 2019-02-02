ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Six people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on highway 364 from I-64 Saturday morning.
Reports first said the accident left five people with injuries sometime around 10 a.m.
Later reports said there was a sixth victim, and an additional ambulance was requested.
News 4 has a crew heading to the location.
News 4 will update this story when more information comes in.
