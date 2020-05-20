ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a vacant commercial building in South City.
Firefighters said multiple fires were found inside the building in the 4100 block of Bingham Avenue near Gravios Ave, just in between the Dutchtown and Bevo neighborhoods.
It took fire crews about 40 minutes to put the flames out.
No one was hurt.
