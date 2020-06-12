ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple fire departments worked to control two fires at the old Jamestown Mall Friday night.
One fire chief told News 4 that one of the fires seems to be coming from the old Macy's store.
Florissant Valley Fire and Black Jack Fire are on scene of the third alarm fire. Crews were able to put out most of the fires around 9:45 p.m.
No other information was available yet.
Recently, the Urban League has been using the old mall as a food giveaway site, although they mainly use the parking lot. One is scheduled to happen Saturday at noon. The Urban League said they would discuss if the event would need to move.
