FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are involved in an ongoing SWAT situation in the City of St. Clair.
Witnesses told News 4 the situation has been going on for nearly an hour, and officers from St. Clair as well as Jefferson County deputies are on scene.
News 4 is working to find out what led to the standoff and will update this story as information becomes available.
