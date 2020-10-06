ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Recruiters and hiring managers will be looking to fill positions during a job fair next week in Maryland Heights.
On Oct. 13, Over 20 companies will be looking to fill positions ranging from entry-level to management in multiple industries. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village.
Attendees are required to pre-register and wear a mask during the job fair.
Click here for more details and to register.
