WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple businesses at a Wildwood shopping center are closed Wednesday following a two-alarm fire.
Metro West Fire Protection District officials told News 4 multiple agencies were called to the fire at Letty Lou’s Café on New College Avenue early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was accidental and nearby buildings got smoke damage.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
The Wildwood Square Shopping Center's Letty Lou's Cafe, 212 Degree of Wellness, RL Jones Properties, Panda Chinese, Modern Image Medical Spa and 9 Round Kickboxing are closed Wednesday as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
