MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters from multiple municipalities responded to a Metro East blaze Thursday when a fire broke out at a magnesium plant in Madison.
The fire happened at the Magnesium Elektron manufacturing plant around 4:00 p.m. and quickly spread throughout one of the buildings on site.
Smoke from the fire could be seen in downtown St. Louis.
There are no injuries reported as of 4:30 p.m.
News 4 is headed to the scene and will update this story as it develops.
