ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a Wednesday evening shooting in Rock Hill.
Multiple police departments were just south of Manchester Road on North Rock Hill Road shortly after 7:45 p.m. for a shooting in the area.
This is a developing situation and no other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.