ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two separate accidents closed multiple lanes of I-44 near Union Friday.
An accident involving a semi truck closed both westbound lanes, causing a mile-long backup.
A separate accident closed both eastbound lanes, but authorities began letting one lane of traffic through around 12:45 p.m.
So far no injuries have been reported in either accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.