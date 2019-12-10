ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash has closed all but one lane of northbound Interstate 170 near Hanley.
A crash closed all the lanes around 6:15 a.m. Just before 7 a.m., traffic was seen getting by using one lane of the interstate.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said up to seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including a charter bus.
The Berkeley Police Department told News 4 there were no serious injuries reported.
MoDOT estimates all lanes should reopen by 7:15 a.m.
No other details regarding the closure or crash have been released.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the westbound lanes of Interstate 170 were closed. It has since been corrected to state the lane closure occurred on northbound Interstate 170.
