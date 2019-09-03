PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Interstate 255 in Madison County Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 6 a.m., police blocked lanes of northbound Interstate 255 south of Interstate 270 in the Pontoon Beach area. As many as nine vehicles may have been involved in the crash.
Traffic was seen getting by on the shoulders in the both directions. About 45 minutes later, multiple lanes were opened in both directions as tow trucks worked to clear the crash.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. Additional information has not been released by authorities.
